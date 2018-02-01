Play

Patrick scored a goal and an assist while adding two PIM and a plus-2 rating in Wednesday's 5-3 loss to the Capitals.

It's the first multi-point game of the teenager's career, and Patrick now has four goals and 11 points through 41 games. His future remains extremely bright, but for now the Flyers are content giving him a regular shift and letting him develop at his own pace.

