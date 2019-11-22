Flyers' Nolan Patrick: Placed on long-term injured reserve
Patrick (head) was designated for non-roster injured reserve Friday.
The move doesn't alter Patrick's expected recovery timeline, but does give the Flyers some cap flexibility with the center sidelined. At this point, the Winnipeg native should probably be classified as week-to-week, considering he has yet to rejoin his teammates on the ice.
