Patrick (upper body) has declared himself fit for Thursday's contest in Ottawa, Sam Carchidi of The Philadelphia Inquirer reports.

The second pick of the 2017 NHL Draft was forced to make an early exit from Tuesday's tilt against the Ducks after receiving a crushing check in to the boards, but after practicing Wednesday, Patrick feels ready to go for Thursday. Patrick has the talent to start scoring with frequency in any game, but for now fantasy owners may want to exhibit caution, as in the last two full games he played, Patrick saw less than 13 minutes of ice and managed a total of only three shots on goal.