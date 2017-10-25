Flyers' Nolan Patrick: Playing Thursday
Patrick (upper body) has declared himself fit for Thursday's contest in Ottawa, Sam Carchidi of The Philadelphia Inquirer reports.
The second pick of the 2017 NHL Draft was forced to make an early exit from Tuesday's tilt against the Ducks after receiving a crushing check in to the boards, but after practicing Wednesday, Patrick feels ready to go for Thursday. Patrick has the talent to start scoring with frequency in any game, but for now fantasy owners may want to exhibit caution, as in the last two full games he played, Patrick saw less than 13 minutes of ice and managed a total of only three shots on goal.
More News
-
Flyers' Nolan Patrick: Practicing Wednesday•
-
Flyers' Nolan Patrick: Done for night•
-
Flyers' Nolan Patrick: Being evaluated for concussion•
-
Flyers' Nolan Patrick: Will open season with Flyers•
-
Flyers' Nolan Patrick: Begins camp in top-six role•
-
Flyers' Nolan Patrick: Good to go for rookie game•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...