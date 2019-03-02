Flyers' Nolan Patrick: Playing well
Patrick has seven goals and 15 points, along with a plus-4 rating, in the last 20 games.
He also has three assists in the last four contests. With how well he's played over the last six weeks, Patrick is closing in on his offensive totals from his rookie season. He has 12 goals and 26 points in 58 games. If he can post two more goals and five additional points during the final five weeks of the season, he will improve upon 2017-18.
