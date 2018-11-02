Flyers' Nolan Patrick: Posts two assists against Kings
Patrick had the secondary assist on a pair of goals Thursday in a 5-2 win over Los Angeles.
Patrick struggled to start the season, but has now scored four points in the past two games and seems to be back on track. He's a solid option in daily leagues at the moment, as he'll likely go at an affordable price at the moment. If he keeps up his play from the past two games over a longer term, fantasy owners will be big beneficiaries.
