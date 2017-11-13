Flyers' Nolan Patrick: Potential return date shifts
Patrick (upper body) is now targeting Thursday's matchup with Winnipeg for his first game back from injury, Sam Carchidi of The Philadelphia Inquirer reports.
Patrick was originally hoping to be ready in time for the trip to Minnesota on Tuesday, but instead will look to play in his hometown of Winnipeg. The center has already missed eight outings with his upper-body ailment, which had stretched the Flyers' depth. Once given the all-clear, the rookie will need to be activated off injured reserve with a corresponding roster move clearing space under the 23-man limit.
