Patrick (concussion) practiced Friday for the second consecutive day, though it's unclear at this point when the Flyers will decide on his status for Saturday's game against the Islanders, Dave Isaac of the Courier Post reports.

Isaac suspects that Patrick will continue to go through concussion protocol when the latest practice session concludes. However, we see it as encouraging sign that 2017's second overall draft pick has been on the practice rink in back-to-back days.