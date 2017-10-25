Patrick (upper body) was on the ice for Wednesday's practice, Dave Isaac of the Courier Post, reports.

The rookie took a hard hit into the boards during Tuesday's game against Anaheim and didn't finish the game. It's been an unspectacular but consistent start to the season for Patrick. He's settled into a supporting role and entered Tuesday's contest averaging 13:28 of ice time with 2:11 on the power play. While his offensive numbers are modest (a goal and two assists through nine games), it's important to remember Patrick was limited to just 33 games in the WHL last season and nursed an injury this summer. It might take some time for his offense to catch up to the rest of his game at this highest level. There's also still an outside chance he returns to junior before playing 10 games and burning a year on his entry-level contract.