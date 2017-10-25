Flyers' Nolan Patrick: Practicing Wednesday
Patrick (upper body) was on the ice for Wednesday's practice, Dave Isaac of the Courier Post, reports.
The rookie took a hard hit into the boards during Tuesday's game against Anaheim and didn't finish the game. It's been an unspectacular but consistent start to the season for Patrick. He's settled into a supporting role and entered Tuesday's contest averaging 13:28 of ice time with 2:11 on the power play. While his offensive numbers are modest (a goal and two assists through nine games), it's important to remember Patrick was limited to just 33 games in the WHL last season and nursed an injury this summer. It might take some time for his offense to catch up to the rest of his game at this highest level. There's also still an outside chance he returns to junior before playing 10 games and burning a year on his entry-level contract.
More News
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...