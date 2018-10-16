Flyers' Nolan Patrick: Present for morning skate
Patrick (upper body) was on the ice for morning skate Tuesday, and there's a chance the second-year forward will play in Thursday's road game against the Blue Jackets, Dave Isaac of the Courier Post reports.
Patrick was given a recovery timetable of 7-for-10 days -- he's currently on the short side of that estimate, which shows that his injury may not be as bad as initially feared. The center won't play Tuesday against the Panthers, so leave him on the fantasy pine until he's cleared for action.
