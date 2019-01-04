When speaking to reporters Friday, coach Scott Gordon didn't rule out the possibility of Patrick (upper body) returning to action Saturday against Calgary, Sam Carchidi of The Philadelphia Inquirer reports.

On Thursday the Flyers' released a report stating they hoped to have Patrick back sometime next week, but it appears as though the 20-year-old pivot may be further along in his recovery than originally expected. Another update on his status should surface prior to puck drop Saturday afternoon.