Patrick (upper body) might be an option against Washington on Wednesday, as general manager Chuck Fletcher told reporters, "(He) is a possibility for tomorrow's games. He is on the ice today skating and will be re-evaluated tomorrow."

Patrick took a puck up high versus the Isles on Sunday and was forced to leave the game after just 1:36 of ice time. The center is bogged down in an eight-game goal drought, but has managed to tally three helpers over that stretch. If the Winnipeg native is unable to suit up Wednesday, the club will likely need to promote a player from the minors.