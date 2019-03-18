Patrick posted four shots on goal in a 2-1 overtime victory against the Penguins on Sunday.

It didn't result in a point on Sunday, but Patrick's play has really picked up since the middle of January. He has eight goals and 19 points with a plus-6 rating in the last 26 games. During that stretch, he's posted a 18.2 shooting percentage. That's rather high, but he's also averaging slightly more shots on goal too. Patrick has 13 goals and 30 points in 64 contests this season, which is the exact same totals he posted during his rookie campaign, but he reached those peaks in fewer games during 2018-19.