Flyers' Nolan Patrick: Remains ice cold
Patrick continues to be in a sophomore slump, as he has two assists and a minus-3 rating in the last seven games.
His slump started in the middle of November. In the last 17 games, Patrick has recorded two points -- both assists -- and a minus-5 rating. The good news is he's averaged more than two shots on net during that stretch, but even still, his shooting percentage has fallen only to 8.6 percent. Early on in 2018-19, Patrick was experiencing some great puck luck, and he's now paying for it with a terrible dry spell. Patrick has five goals and 11 points with a minus-5 rating in 31 games this season.
