Patrick (abdomen) was expected to resume skating Thursday, but is dealing with an infection in his face.
Patrick can't seem to catch a break as his sports hernia was originally misdiagnosed and now, when he appeared ready to get back on the ice, is dealing with an infection. Despite these concerns, the center should still be cleared in time for training camp, where he will be given every opportunity to earn his way onto the 23-man roster.
CBS Sports Shop
NHL Winter Classic
-
Roster Trends
Want to see which players are being added off the waiver wire? Check out our Roster Trends...
-
Player news
Want to stay up to speed with all the happenings from around the NHL that could affect your...
-
Draft Prep: Goalie tiers
The elite goaltender tier is two studs deep -- Carey Price, Braden Holtby. After that come...
-
Draft Prep: Forward tiers
Where should you find your forwards of choice in your draft? Here's a guide on where players...
-
Draft Prep: Defenseman tiers
The blue line has dramatically more talent, and here's the way it breaks down tier by tier...
-
Draft Day Sleepers
Looking for a hidden gem on Draft Day? Look no further. Evan Berofsky has you covered with...