Patrick (abdomen) was expected to resume skating Thursday, but is dealing with an infection in his face.

Patrick can't seem to catch a break as his sports hernia was originally misdiagnosed and now, when he appeared ready to get back on the ice, is dealing with an infection. Despite these concerns, the center should still be cleared in time for training camp, where he will be given every opportunity to earn his way onto the 23-man roster.

