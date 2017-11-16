Patrick (upper body) will be in the lineup for Thursday's contest against Winnipeg, Dave Isaac of the Courier-Post reports.

Patrick was forced to miss the last nine games due to the injury, a span that saw the Flyers go an uninspiring 3-4-2. While Patrick has only a goal and three points in nine NHL games, he's a highly-touted player that was drafted second overall in this past June's NHL Draft and possesses the ability to reverse his fortunes when it comes to scoring. This holds especially true if Patrick continues to play around two minutes per game while his team has a man advantage.