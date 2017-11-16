Flyers' Nolan Patrick: Returning Thursday
Patrick (upper body) will be in the lineup for Thursday's contest against Winnipeg, Dave Isaac of the Courier-Post reports.
Patrick was forced to miss the last nine games due to the injury, a span that saw the Flyers go an uninspiring 3-4-2. While Patrick has only a goal and three points in nine NHL games, he's a highly-touted player that was drafted second overall in this past June's NHL Draft and possesses the ability to reverse his fortunes when it comes to scoring. This holds especially true if Patrick continues to play around two minutes per game while his team has a man advantage.
More News
-
Flyers' Nolan Patrick: Potential return date shifts•
-
Flyers' Nolan Patrick: Could return Tuesday•
-
Flyers' Nolan Patrick: Considered day-to-day•
-
Flyers' Nolan Patrick: Wears 'don't hit me' jersey Saturday•
-
Flyers' Nolan Patrick: Not traveling with team•
-
Flyers' Nolan Patrick: Designated for injured reserve•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...