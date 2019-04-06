Flyers' Nolan Patrick: Ruled out for final game
Patrick (undisclosed) will miss the season finale against the Hurricanes on Saturday, Adam Kimelman of NHL.com reports.
Patrick's NHL development has been painstakingly slow, as the second overall pick from 2017 finishes his second year with 31 points -- just one more than his rookie campaign. Various injuries haven't paid Patrick any favors, but his lofty draft profile alone leaves hope that he could break out in his third year.
