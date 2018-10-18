Patrick (upper body) will not be in the lineup against the Blue Jackets on Thursday, Sam Carchidi of The Philadelphia Inquirer reports.

Patrick will miss his third straight game due to the upper-body issue he sustained Oct. 10 versus the Senators. Once given the green light, the center will no doubt be eager to earn his first point of the 2018-19 campaign and should return to a top-six role that includes power-play minutes.