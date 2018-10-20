Patrick scored on his only shot while adding one blocked shot and a plus-2 rating in Saturday's 5-2 win over the Devils.

After missing three games due to an upper-body injury, the 20-year-old returned to action and picked up his first point of the season while seeing over 16 minutes of ice time. Jakob Voracek's bump down to the third line gives Patrick a winger who can help bring out the best in the 2017 second overall pick, but his fantasy ceiling still remains murky in his second NHL campaign.