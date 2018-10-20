Flyers' Nolan Patrick: Scores first goal of season
Patrick scored on his only shot while adding one blocked shot and a plus-2 rating in Saturday's 5-2 win over the Devils.
After missing three games due to an upper-body injury, the 20-year-old returned to action and picked up his first point of the season while seeing over 16 minutes of ice time. Jakob Voracek's bump down to the third line gives Patrick a winger who can help bring out the best in the 2017 second overall pick, but his fantasy ceiling still remains murky in his second NHL campaign.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Ranking top 10 power-play units
What power plays promise the most production this season? Here are the top 10 most likely.