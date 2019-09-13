Flyers' Nolan Patrick: Sidelined by upper-body issue
Patrick has not been cleared to participate in on-ice practices due to an upper-body injury, Bill Meltzer of NHL.com reports.
This news comes as a bit of a surprise, as Patrick had been skating regularly in the lead-up to training camp, but at this point there's no reason to believe he's dealing with anything serious. Another update on the 20-year-old pivot's status should surface once he's given the green light to return to practice.
More News
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.
-
Rookie Fantasy Hockey preview
Jon Litterine recommends which NHL rookies could help your Fantasy team in 2019-20.