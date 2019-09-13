Patrick has not been cleared to participate in on-ice practices due to an upper-body injury, Bill Meltzer of NHL.com reports.

This news comes as a bit of a surprise, as Patrick had been skating regularly in the lead-up to training camp, but at this point there's no reason to believe he's dealing with anything serious. Another update on the 20-year-old pivot's status should surface once he's given the green light to return to practice.