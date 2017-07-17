Patrick (abdomen) agreed to terms on a three-year, entry-level deal with the Flyers on Monday.

Despite concerns regarding a double sports hernia injury, Philadelphia still selected Patrick second overall in the 2017 NHL Draft. The center should be ready in time for training camp and will almost certainly make the 23-man roster heading into the 2017-18 campaign. Expectations are high for the 18-year-old following his 102-point season back in 2015-16, meaning fantasy owners hoping to add him to their squads may need to jump sooner rather than later.

