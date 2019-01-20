Patrick scored twice in Saturday's 5-2 win over the Canadiens.

He's put up four goals and two assists in three games. Patrick has really struggled offensively this season, but his recent few games show a measure of dominance that made him the Flyers' second overall pick in 2017. He's just 20, so Patrick will be inconsistent. But he could come roaring out of the All-Star break.

