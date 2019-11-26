Flyers' Nolan Patrick: Skates alone Monday
Patrick (head) skated prior to the Flyers' practice Monday, Sam Carchidi of The Philadelphia Inquirer reports.
Patrick has yet to play this season while he deals with migraine issues. The 21-year-old has yet to practice with the team so he's likely not close to returning.
