Flyers' Nolan Patrick: Skates with non-contact sweater
Patrick (head) joined the team for the end of Monday's morning skate and wore a non-contact jersey, Adam Kimelman of NHL.com reports.
Patrick also sported a tinted visor as he recovers from a migraine disorder. It's a good sign that he's back on the ice, but Patrick will need to shed the non-contact sweater before he gets back into a game. Although Patrick only had 61 points over his first two years in the league, the Flyers could use a spark after posting just seven goals over the last four games.
