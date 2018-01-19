Patrick scored an unassisted goal during Thursday's 3-2 overtime win against Toronto.

This was just the second goal of the season for the rookie, and it also snapped a 24-game goalless drought. With just three tallies and six helpers through 36 games, Patrick isn't making enough of an offensive dent to be counted on in most fantasy settings. However, he's still worth monitoring in seasonal settings, as his talent and upside aren't in question. It just might take another season or two for the 19-year-old center to put it all together at the highest level.