Patrick (upper body) didn't take part in morning skate ahead of Monday's matchup with Arizona, and general manager Ron Hextall stated that the player is "day-to-day."

Patrick has already missed the team's last two games, and Hextall's announcement effectively rules him out for Monday, as well. While Patrick's absence doesn't leave a huge hole in the Flyers lineup due to the fact that he's picked up just three points in nine games, he certainly has the ability to start scoring at a higher rate when he returns to health.