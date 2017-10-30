Flyers' Nolan Patrick: Still day-to-day
Patrick (upper body) didn't take part in morning skate ahead of Monday's matchup with Arizona, and general manager Ron Hextall stated that the player is "day-to-day."
Patrick has already missed the team's last two games, and Hextall's announcement effectively rules him out for Monday, as well. While Patrick's absence doesn't leave a huge hole in the Flyers lineup due to the fact that he's picked up just three points in nine games, he certainly has the ability to start scoring at a higher rate when he returns to health.
More News
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...