Flyers' Nolan Patrick: Still dealing with injury
Patrick (upper body) won't return to the lineup against the Hurricanes on Thursday, Sam Carchidi of The Philadelphia Inquirer reports.
Patrick will be sidelined for his fourth consecutive game due to his upper-body issue. Prior to getting hurt, the young center was slumping hard, as he was goalless in 19 straight games in which he registered a mere two helpers. Once cleared to play, Patrick figures to retake a top-six role, likely a second-line assignment.
