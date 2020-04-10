Patrick (head) has yet to be cleared for contact, as general manager Chuck Fletcher told reporters, "Nolan continues to work out daily. He has not been cleared for contact."

At this point, even with the league hiatus, it's hard to imagine Patrick will suit up for the Flyers if the NHL season resumes. Considering the center has barely reached the 30-point mark in his first two seasons, and hasn't played in a game in over a year (April 2, 2019, versus Dallas), fantasy owners awaiting his return may want to consider bailing on Patrick.