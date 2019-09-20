Flyers' Nolan Patrick: Still week-to-week
Patrick (upper body) remains week-to-week but he did skate Wednesday, Bill Meltzer of NHL.com reports.
Meltzer also confessed that he didn't see Patrick skate either of the last two days, but said he could have been on another rink or at an earlier time than he was present. His questionable status for Opening Night on Oct. 4 against the Blackhawks hasn't changed much in the past week, but his skating session Wednesday at least provides a positive piece of information.
