Flyers' Nolan Patrick: Suffers upper-body injury
Patrick (upper body) isn't expected to return to Thursday's game against Tampa Bay.
The severity of Patrick's injury has yet to be revealed, but it's obviously not a good sign that he likely won't return to Thursday's contest. Another update on the 20-year-old pivot's should surface prior to Saturday's matchup with the Panthers.
