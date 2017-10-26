Patrick (upper body) won't be in the lineup for Thursday's game against the Senators.

This news comes as a bit of a surprise, as Patrick declared himself ready to rock for Thursday's tilt Wednesday, but he'll now have to set his sights on returning to action Saturday against the Maple Leafs. The 2017 first-round pick has notched one goal and two assists in nine games this season.

