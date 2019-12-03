Flyers' Nolan Patrick: Taking part in morning skate
Patrick (head) is slated to participate in the Flyers' morning skate Tuesday, Bill Meltzer of NHL.com reports.
While it's a good sign that Patrick continues to work out on the ice, it's unclear when he'll be ready to take contact in practice. The 21-year-old has been sidelined all season as a result of a migraine disorder.
