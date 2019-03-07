Flyers' Nolan Patrick: Unavailable Wednesday
Patrick (upper body) is not on the ice for warmups, indicating he won't play Wednesday against the Capitals, Adam Kimelman of NHL.com reports.
Patrick lasted just 1:36 of ice time in Sunday's game against the Islanders prior to his upper-body injury. Rather than recall a forward from the AHL ranks, the Flyers will roll with 11 forwards and seven defensemen Wednesday against the Capitals, which could suggest Patrick is nearing a return to action. His next opportunity arrives Saturday against the Islanders.
