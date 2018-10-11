Flyers' Nolan Patrick: Will miss 7-10 days
Patrick (upper body) will be out for 7-to-10 days with the injury he sustained in Wednesday's game against the Senators.
The 2017 second overall draft owns a minus-5 rating without any points through four games and 11:49 of average ice time. Patrick could wind up on injured reserve, but at the time of this writing, the Flyers still have him on the active roster, per the NHL media site.
More News
-
Flyers' Nolan Patrick: Won't return Wednesday•
-
Flyers' Nolan Patrick: Off to slow start•
-
Flyers' Nolan Patrick: Back-to-back games with point•
-
Flyers' Nolan Patrick: Records three points in loss•
-
Flyers' Nolan Patrick: Now in double digits for goals, assists•
-
Flyers' Nolan Patrick: Buries first career power-play goal•
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Ranking top 10 power-play units
What power plays promise the most production this season? Here are the top 10 most likely.
-
Positional battles for 2018-19
What players stand to gain the most during preseason from big opportunities? Sasha Yodashkin...
-
Fantasy Hockey: Top 100 players
Connor McDavid looks set to join some legendary company and is already in a class of his own...