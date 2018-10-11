Patrick (upper body) will be out for 7-to-10 days with the injury he sustained in Wednesday's game against the Senators.

The 2017 second overall draft owns a minus-5 rating without any points through four games and 11:49 of average ice time. Patrick could wind up on injured reserve, but at the time of this writing, the Flyers still have him on the active roster, per the NHL media site.

