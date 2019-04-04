Patrick (undisclosed) will not play in Thursday's contest against the Blues, Bill Meltzer of NHL.com reports.

Patrick was a game-time decision heading into the contest, but seemingly will not play. With Philadelphia out of playoff contention, the club likely doesn't want to rush the Manitoba native back to the ice too soon. The next and final opportunity for Patrick to play would be Saturday's matchup with the Hurricanes.

