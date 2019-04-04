Flyers' Nolan Patrick: Will not play Thursday
Patrick (undisclosed) will not play in Thursday's contest against the Blues, Bill Meltzer of NHL.com reports.
Patrick was a game-time decision heading into the contest, but seemingly will not play. With Philadelphia out of playoff contention, the club likely doesn't want to rush the Manitoba native back to the ice too soon. The next and final opportunity for Patrick to play would be Saturday's matchup with the Hurricanes.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 22
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 16
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...