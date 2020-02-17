Flyers' Nolan Patrick: Will play in minors prior to return
Patrick (head) will be sent down to AHL Lehigh Valley before he will play in a game for the Flyers, Charlie O'Connor of The Athletic reports.
The Flyers have just 23 games remaining on the schedule in which Patrick could return to action. Until the center gets reassigned to the minors on a conditioning assignment, fantasy owners should continue to consider him out indefinitely.
