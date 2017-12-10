Patrick will stay with Philadelphia and not be loaned to Team Canadafor the upcoming World Juniors tournament, Sam Carchidi of The Philadelphia Inquirer reports.

The 19-year-old center is currently stuck in a five-game scoring drought, registering just two shots on goal and a minus-5 rating during that span. Patrick has just six points in 20 games during his disappointing rookie campaign.

