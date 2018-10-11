Flyers' Nolan Patrick: Won't return Wednesday
Patrick suffered an upper-body injury in Wednesday's game against the Senators and will not return to action.
Per Chris Therien of the Flyers' official site, a stick to the face may have been the culprit leading to his absence from the remainder of Wednesday's affair. His next opportunity to return to the lineup arrives Saturday against the Golden Knights.
