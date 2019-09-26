Patrick is dealing with a migraine disorder that will sideline him for the Flyers' trip to the Czech Republic to play against Chicago on Oct. 4 and is considered week-to-week.

Patrick was already facing a reduced role this season as the third-line center, but this injury could keep on the shelf long term. In the youngster's absence, both Morgan Frost (groin) and Scott Laughton could be in line for an uptick in minutes and a spot on the 23-man roster for Opening Night.