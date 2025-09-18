The Flyers announced Thursday that Bonk (upper body) is considered day-to-day.

The Flyers indicated earlier this week that Bonk is dealing with an upper-body injury, and it wasn't clear whether he'd be cleared for contact by the start of training camp. It appears as though he'll have some limitations to begin camp, but his day-to-day designation suggests that his injury is considered relatively minor. If he can return to full health early in training camp, the 20-year-old could have an opportunity to compete for a spot on the Opening Night roster.