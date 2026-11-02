Bonk scored a goal on two shots in Sunday's 6-3 win over the Mammoth.

Bonk has slipped to a bottom-four role since Cam York returned from an upper-body injury. The good news is that Bonk still has a power-play role, and he looks poised to stay in the lineup regularly ahead of one of Simon Benoit or David Jiricek. Bonk has earned his place with six points, 12 shots on net, 12 blocked shots and a minus-6 rating across 10 appearances this season. It's doubtful he'll keep up that scoring pace, but fantasy managers should at least keep an eye on the 21-year-old defenseman.