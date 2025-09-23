Bonk (upper body) will not face the Canadiens in Tuesday's preseason game, Kevin Kurz of The Athletic reports.

While Bonk's upper-body issue has been deemed day-to-day, his continued absence makes it less and less likely that he will earn a spot on the Opening Night roster. The 20-year-old blueliner could still make the jump to the professional ranks and join AHL Lehigh Valley this year, rather than returning for one more season with OHL London.