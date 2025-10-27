General manager Daniel Briere said Monday that Bonk (upper body) is progressing in his recovery, Charlie O'Connor of PHLY Sports reports.

Bonk was held out of training camp due to his upper-body injury, but his recovery process has been fairly slow. However, Briere said that Bonk is now progressing well, and the team is approaching the process cautiously in an attempt to avoid a setback. Briere declined to provide a timetable for Bonk's return Monday, so it doesn't seem as though the 20-year-old is particularly close to making his season debut.