Bonk (upper body) has been ruled out for Monday's preseason game against Boston, Kevin Kurz of The Athletic reports.

Bonk has been dealing with an upper-body injury since the start of training camp, and he'll be forced to miss yet another preseason game Monday. While he's still considered day-to-day, it's not yet clear whether he'll be deemed healthy in time for the start of the regular season. Once he's cleared to play, he'll presumably head to AHL Lehigh Valley or OHL London.