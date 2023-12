Lycksell was returned to AHL Lehigh Valley on Tuesday, per the NHL media site.

Lycksell isn't listed on the Flyers' roster, which suggests he has been returned to the minors. He only played in one NHL contest following recall, logging 6:11 of ice time against Arizona on Dec. 7. Lycksell has 12 goals and 19 points in 21 AHL outings this season.