Lycksell notched an assist and four PIM in Tuesday's 4-2 loss to the Oilers.

Lycksell took a double-minor for high-sticking that led to the Oilers' game-tying goal. Before that, he had a secondary helper on Owen Tippett's second-period tally, which earned the 23-year-old Lycksell his first NHL point in six appearances. The winger has added four shots on goal, six blocked shots, six PIM and an even plus-minus rating. He'll have a chance to stick in the lineup while the Flyers are missing multiple regulars up front.