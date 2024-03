Lycksell was recalled from AHL Lehigh Valley on Monday.

Lycksell's promotion could be an indication that there is an injury among the forwards ahead of Tuesday's clash with the Maple Leafs. In his nine previous NHL appearances this season, the 24-year-old Lycksell managed three assists, 13 shots and one hit while averaging 9:47 of ice time. If Lycksell were to get into the lineup Tuesday, it would likely be in a bottom-six role.