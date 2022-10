Philadelphia sent Lycksell to the AHL on Wednesday, according to Charlie O'Connor of The Athletic.

The Flyers claimed Lukas Sedlak off waivers from Colorado on Wednesday, which lowered Lycksell's chances of getting into games. At least in the minors he should get regular work. He had no points or shots in 9:02 of ice time in the Flyers' 3-2 win against Vancouver on Saturday. That was his first and so far only career game in the NHL.