Lycksell inked a two-year, two-way contract that comes with a $787,500 cap hit at the NHL level with Philadelphia on Thursday, per Jordan Hall of NBC Sports Philadelphia.

Lycksell completed his entry-level contract, which made him a restricted free agent this summer. He had an assist, eight PIM and seven blocks in eight contests with Philadelphia last season. Lycksell also recorded 14 goals and 45 points in 53 AHL outings with Lehigh Valley.