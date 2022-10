Lycksekk was recalled from Lehigh Valley of the AHL on Saturday, according to Olivia Reiner of The Philadelphia Inquirer.

The 23-year-old will be available to play Saturday when the Flyers take on the Canucks. Lycksell played last season with Vaxjo HC where he had 14 goals and 34 points in 47 games. He takes the roster spot of Owen Tippett, who was placed on Injured Reserve with an upper-body injury.