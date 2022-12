Lycksell was recalled from AHL Lehigh Valley on Thursday, Jordan Hall of NBC Sports Philadelphia reports.

Lycksell was called up as insurance with Zack MacEwen (undisclosed) a game-time decision. Lycksell has played quite well in his first professional season in North America, as he has five goals and 16 points in 16 AHL games. He was pointless in his NHL debut Oct. 15.